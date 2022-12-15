Gallery: Leeds United's predicted line-up v Real Sociedad as stars return but key men out
Leeds United host La Liga highflyers Real Sociedad on Friday – and this is how we think Jesse Marsch’s side will line up for the evening Elland Road friendly under the lights (kick-off 7.45pm).
Leeds were without 11 first team players for last Thursday night’s friendly against Spanish hosts Elche for which Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all injured in addition to goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson being unwell.
United’s World Cup trio Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen did not join up with the Whites squad in Spain after their exploits in Qatar and Leeds then lost both Crysencio Summerville and Sonny Perkins to fresh injuries during the contest against Elche.
Adams, Aaronson and Kristensen were all set to return this week, putting them in contention to face Sociedad, though quite who lines up to face Sociedad depends very much on the injuries situation given the large number of absentees.
The most recent updates would suggest that at least Bamford, Sinisterra, Llorente and Meslier are all still out in addition to longer-term absentee Dallas with question marks over Koch, Firpo and Klaesson plus also now Perkins and Sinsterra. Given everything that we know, this is how we think Leeds will line up against the side currently sat third in La Liga, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.