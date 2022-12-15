Gallery: Leeds United's predicted line-up v Real Sociedad as stars return but key men out

Leeds United host La Liga highflyers Real Sociedad on Friday – and this is how we think Jesse Marsch’s side will line up for the evening Elland Road friendly under the lights (kick-off 7.45pm).

Leeds were without 11 first team players for last Thursday night’s friendly against Spanish hosts Elche for which Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all injured in addition to goalkeepers Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson being unwell.

United’s World Cup trio Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen did not join up with the Whites squad in Spain after their exploits in Qatar and Leeds then lost both Crysencio Summerville and Sonny Perkins to fresh injuries during the contest against Elche.

Adams, Aaronson and Kristensen were all set to return this week, putting them in contention to face Sociedad, though quite who lines up to face Sociedad depends very much on the injuries situation given the large number of absentees.

The most recent updates would suggest that at least Bamford, Sinisterra, Llorente and Meslier are all still out in addition to longer-term absentee Dallas with question marks over Koch, Firpo and Klaesson plus also now Perkins and Sinsterra. Given everything that we know, this is how we think Leeds will line up against the side currently sat third in La Liga, behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid.

1. GK - Joel Robles Robles lined up in the friendly against Elche due to Illan Meslier being out with glandular fever in addition to Kristoffer Klaesson also having a virus. Whites boss Jesse Marsch said after the victory against Elche that he was hopeful of having Meslier back for the Manchester City game but that it would be a close call and the safest bet is to assume that Robles will again be in goal.

2. RB - Luke Ayling Summer signing Rasmus Kristensen has been holding down the position of first choice right back but Ayling got a chance against Elche after Kristensen's World Cup exploits and Ayling would seem likely to start again given that Kristensen has only just returned from the World Cup. Another option is Cody Drameh, a player Marsch said he considered starting against Elche.

3. CB - Liam Cooper There are injury doubts about two of United's main four centre backs at present but not captain Cooper who looks a banker bet to start against Sociedad.

4. CB - Robin Koch Cooper partnered Pascal Struijk at centre-back against Elche and much now depends on the condition of Robin Koch who missed out last week with a calf/Achilles injury. But Marsch was hopeful that Koch would be able to train this week and he'll be keen to hand Cooper and Koch minutes alongside each other in preparation for the Premier League return. Diego Llorente will still be out following his recent hand surgery as Marsch revealed that he would need another two weeks before he could start participating in training.