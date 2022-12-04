Gallery: How USA and UK media rated Leeds United duo in World Cup exit with opinion split

The World Cup is over for Leeds United’s USA international duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson on whom opinion was slightly divided when it came to marking their displays against the Netherlands in a 3-1 defeat.

A brilliant hooked volley from Adams created a fine chance for Christian Pulisic in just the third minute but the Chelsea forward saw his low shot saved and the Dutch went ahead in the tenth minute. The US were cut apart through an incisive move featuring 20 passes that ended with a cross from Denzel Dumfries being stroked home by Memphis Depay who had got away from Adams on the edge of the box.

The Dutch then doubled their lead in the sole minute of first half stoppage time through Daley Blind. From a throw-in on the right hand side, the Netherlands worked the ball to Dumfries who escaped Adams on the byline and sent in a low cross that Blind swept home.

United’s Brenden Aaronson was finally brought on in the 67th minute and the USA pulled a goal back with 14 minutes left as substitute Haji Wright flicked home a cross from Giovanni Reyna from the right. But Louis van Gaal’s side bagged a third goal just five minutes later as a left flank cross from Blind evaded Adams and found Dumfries to convert at the far post after escaping Antonee Robinson.

Here is what the UK and US media had to say about the displays of Adams and Aaronson together with their player ratings.

1. Tyler Adams 5 (The Guardian). They said: "The captain was bypassed for Depay's 10th-minute opener and never stamped his authority on the game. Disappointing."

2. Brenden Aaronson 5 (The Guardian). They said: "Provided a welcome thrust."

3. Tyler Adams 5 (GOAL). They said: "His first mistake of the tournament came on that Depay goal. Have to feel for him."

4. Brenden Aaronson 5 (GOAL). They said: "Once again, energy, but little else."