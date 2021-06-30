Former Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi embraces Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

The former Whites defender will see his Elland Road contract expire this week after saying a fond farewell to West Yorkshire last month.

Berardi - who joined from Serie A side Sampdoria in 2014 - waved a tear-soaked goodbye to the club on the final day of last season against West Bromwich Albion in front of around 8,000 supporters in LS11.

The former Swiss international made his departure alongside promotion hero Pablo Hernandez as the pair made their final outing in a United shirt before moving on to new pastures.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hernandez has moved back to Spain with his family and looks set to join a lower league outfit in his home country. Berardi, though, remains unsure over his next club having spent the last seven seasons as a Leeds United player.

"I'm still not sure," Berardi told Sky Sports over his future.

"I'm just waiting for some new teams. I'm in talks with some of them, but nothing [is official] yet."

The 32-year-old also paid special tribute to his time at Thorp Arch under renowned head coach Marcelo Bielsa who helped the Whites earn promotion back to the Premier League last summer.

"The last three years especially was like going back to school because it was learning every single day," he added.

"Every day learning new things, in football, outside football, just everything we did in the club. He [Bielsa] is a clever man who knows football very well. He's a top manager of course and in the end, the club achieved what we wanted. He's a special guy, a special man.

"Like I said about the Leeds experience, it was unforgettable, like the experience I had with him."

Asked about his final goodbyes to Leeds and the fans, Berardi reflected: "It was a special day for me, for Pablo as well. And I think also for the club because what they did for us, it was something priceless.