Leeds United welcome Championship promotion rivals Sunderland to Elland Road this evening.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes a Leeds United win over Sunderland is ‘inevitable’ this evening, given their incredible home form.

Leeds welcome the Black Cats to Elland Road knowing a point or three will be enough for them to go top of the Championship, having fallen behind following Sheffield United’s weekend win at Luton Town. Daniel Farke’s side are on an impressive 14-game unbeaten run in the league as they hit the peak of their powers at a similar point to last season.

Another similarity to the previous campaign has been Leeds’ home form, with Burnley the only team to leave West Yorkshire with three points. Since then, the promotion-chasing Whites have taken 37 points from a possible 39, with the one draw coming against Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Sunderland will present a tougher task than most of those unsuccessful visitors, with Regis Le Bris’ side unbeaten in eight league games themselves. But Agbonlahor expects a familiar winning feeling to engulf Elland Road come full-time this evening.

“You don’t want to be playing there,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT. “Leeds have won 12 of the last 13 at home, but Sunderland have won the last two away games, their away form has picked up. Tough game, but it looks like a fortress, doesn’t it, Elland Road? The inevitable thing is a win this evening for Leeds.”

Sunderland will be hoping to join just two teams who have avoided defeat through both games against Leeds so far this season, with Lancashire pair Burnley and Blackburn taking four points from the title favourites. The Black Cats needed an added-time Illan Meslier mistake to rescue a 2-2 draw back in October, and they have improved week-on-week since.

Both sides need a win to maintain their own goals, with both sets of fans ready for a thrilling Monday night under the lights. Jeff Stelling was co-hosting talkSPORT with Agbonlahor and while he stopped short of predicting a result, there was no doubt about the electricity buzzing around Elland Road this evening.

“Its just going to be such an atmosphere,” he added. “Leeds fans, we know what they’re like. Sunderland have the second biggest away following in the Championship - there’s only Leeds with more away supporters. It’s cliché but will be a cauldron out there, that’s for sure.”

Victory for Leeds would not only send them back to the top of the Championship, it would also open up a promising seven-point gap on third-placed Burnley. The Clarets dropped points without scoring once again on Saturday, with their 0-0 draw at Lancashire rivals Preston North End an 11th goalless stalemate of the season.

A point would also be enough for Leeds to go top by virtue of a vastly superior goal difference compared to Sheffield United, and that would heap even more pressure on next week’s trip to Bramall Lane. Should Sunderland win, then they will draw level on points with Burnley, closing the gap on Farke’s Whites to just four points.