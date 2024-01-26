Further Leeds United progress now firmly expected before possible huge Whites change
Daniel Farke's side have started the new year with a perfect five wins out of five, four of which have arrived in the Championship to leave fourth-placed Leeds just two points off second-placed Ipswich Town and a point adrift of third-placed Southampton.
Victory in next Friday night's Championship clash at Bristol City would therefore send United into the division's automatic promotion places and above both Ipswich and Southampton who both play next Saturday afternoon, albeit the Whites will have played two games more.
But FA Cup duty now awaits before the prospect of that possible big league placing change and the bookmakers firmly expect the Whites to book their place in the fifth round of the competition with a normal time victory against Saturday afternoon’s visitors Plymouth Argyle.
The Whites are strong odds-on favourites with every firm in being no bigger than 4-11 to win inside 90 minutes but as short as 2-7 with some layers. The Pilgrims - who sit 15th in the Championship table - can be backed at 15-2 to cause a normal time upset whilst the draw which would mean a very long trek for a replay is available at 19-4.
Despite the possibility of many Whites changes, Patrick Bamford still tops the first goalscorer market with most firms although the Whites no 9 can be backed at 5-1 – the same price as young striker Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter who are all best-priced 5-1 shots. Joe Gelhardt is next at 11-2.
Leeds are 1-5 to go through either on Saturday or via a replay whereas Plymouth are 17-4.