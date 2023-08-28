Further Leeds United progress expected after big step forward from Whites

Further Leeds United progress is quickly expected, hot on the heels of the club's first win of the new Championship campaign.

Daniel Farke's Whites bagged their first three-point haul of the new season by recording a 4-3 victory at Saturday's hosts Ipswich Town and the Carabao Cup is next on United's agenda tomorrow night.

Leeds visit League Two side Salford City in the second round and the bookmakers expect the Whites to progress inside 90 minutes as the Whites are odds-on with every firm and no bigger than 3-4.

Salford, who sit tenth in League Two, can be backed at 4-1 whilst the draw – which would mean a penalty shoot out – is on offer at 3-1. Leeds are 2-5 to qualify whereas the hosts are 15-8.

GOAL FANCY: Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter, above, is second favourite to score first in Tuesday night's second round Carabao Cup clash at Salford City, just behind new Wihtes signing Joel Piroe. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

New Whites forward Joel Piroe heads the first scorer market in which Leeds have the first seven players in the betting.

Piroe is 15-4, followed by Georginio Rutter (11-2), Luis Sinisterra (6-1), Joe Gelhardt (6-1), Willy Gnonto (7-1), Crysencio Summerville (7-1) and then Dan James (15-2).