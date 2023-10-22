Further Leeds United lift quickly expected upon Whites 'first' despite boost for rivals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds approached Saturday’s return to Championship action at Norwich City sat fifth in the table but the Whites looked set to suffer a third defeat of the campaign as the Canaries entered the half-time interval 2-0 up. Leeds, though, recovered to pull off a brilliant comeback and leave Carrow Road with a 3-2 victory which has taken the Whites up to third place for the first time this season.
Daniel Farke’s side will return to action with another away assignment on Wednesday evening at a Stoke City side boosted by Saturday’s 2-1 victory at home to Sunderland which lifted Alex Neil’s Potters five points clear of the drop zone in 20th place.
Yet the bookmakers expect Leeds to push on with another victory at Stoke in being strong even money favourites to leave the Bet365 Stadium with all three points. Farke’s Whites are odds-on with some firms who have Leeds as short as 10-11. Stoke can be backed at just short of the 3-1 marker at 11-4 whilst the draw is a similar price at 14-5.
Leeds are responsible for the first four players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 9-2. Patrick Bamford is next at 5s, followed by Georginio Rutter and Joe Gelhardt who are both 13-2. Tyrese Campbell and Ryan Mmaee are rated the chief Stoke threats at 15-2 each, the same price as Whites man of the moment Crysencio Summerville.