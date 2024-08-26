Further Leeds United boost firmly expected upon end of summer transfer window
Daniel Farke’s Whites bagged their first victory of the new Championship season at the third attempt on Friday evening with an impressive performance and 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday. The win put Leeds on to five points out of a possible nine and the bookmakers now confidently expect another three-point haul in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Hull City on the day after transfer deadline day.
Hull, under new boss Tim Walter, have started the season with three draws but Leeds are very strong odds on favourites to beat the Tigers in being no bigger than 2-5 but as short as 2-7 with some firms. Hull can be backed at 8-1 and even the draw is bigger than 4-1 at 17-4.
The game represents the final game before the September international break which the bookies confidently think title favourites Leeds will go into unbeaten in the league and following back-to-back wins. Leeds, who had been title favourites all summer, were replaced at the top of the market by Burnley last week but the pendulum has now swung back towards the Whites who are 5-2 market leaders. Burnley are now 4s, after which there is a big gap to Middlesbrough at 12s. Sunderland, who have won three out of three, are 14s – the same price as Sheffield United.
