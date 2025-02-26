Leeds are five points clear at the top of the division - and now a further fresh big boost is expected.

A further fresh big boost in Leeds United’s Championship promotion bid is firmly expected with a new gap change, Sheffield United doubt and Burnley wait.

Leeds moved five points clear at the top of the division with Monday night’s impressive comeback 3-1 victory at second-placed Sheffield United which also kicked the Whites seven points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Leeds, though, now have a guaranteed chance to move even further clear by virtue of playing first on Saturday lunchtime before both Sheffield United and Burnley.

Burnley must wait until Tuesday night before their next league assignment at Cardiff City due to this weekend’s FA Cup involvement.

For Leeds, it means victory from Saturday’s lunchtime visit of West Brom would send them eight points clear in top spot with a ten-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, albeit having played a game more.

The bookmakers are extremely confident Leeds will extend their advantage by another three points, Farke’s Whites very strong odds-on favourites to beat the Baggies in being no bigger than 4-11 but as short as 2-7 with some firms.

Tony Mowbray’s fifth-placed side are as big as 9-1 to leave Elland Road with all three points and even the draw is on offer at 17-4.

The bookies also have big doubts about Sheffield United in their Saturday afternoon assignment away at Queens Park Rangers. Chris Wilder’s side are favourites but not by much at 6-4 against the 2-1 hosts.

There is much more confidence in Burnley from their Tuesday night fixture away at relegation-battling Cardiff City. Scott Parker’s Clarets are a shade of odds-on at 10-11 to beat the Bluebirds who are 10-3 shots.

Burnley are in FA Cup fifth round action this weekend with a 12.15pm kick-off at Preston North End.