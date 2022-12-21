Full team of Leeds United players missing as key men join absentees versus AS Monaco

Leeds had ten players missing for Friday night's friendly at home to Real Sociedad for which Patrick Bamford, Luis Sinisterra, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart Dallas were all out injured. Illan Meslier missed out due to suffering with glandular fever whilst Jack Harrison pulled out of the side in the warm up due to experiencing muscle tightness.

Tyler Adams was also not involved having been given an extra period of rest by boss Jesse Marsch following his heavy involvement with the USA at the Qatar World Cup. But Koch, Diegio Llorente and Junior Firpo all trained as Leeds held an open training session at Elland Road on Tuesday evening and Koch now starts whilst Firpo and Llorente return to the bench.

Cooper, though, who did not train on Tuesday is missing along with record signing Rodrigo and also Mateusz Klich plus the aforementioned men who also missed out on Friday aside from Koch, Firpo and Llorente.

STARTING: Robin Koch. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has made four changes to the side that started against Sociedad. Kristoffer Klaeson replaces Joel Robles in goal whilst Koch, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt are all handed starts as Cooper, Klich and Rodrigo drop out. Leeds have two keepers on an eight-man bench in Robles plus Dani van den Heuvel. Young star Archie Gray is also not involved. Including Gray, Leeds have 11 first team players missing in Meslier, Cooper, Adams, Klich, Dallas, Sinisterra, Summerville, Harrison, Bamford and Rodrigo. Young forward Perkins is another not involved which takes the tally to 12. Mateo Joseph is the sole attacking option on the bench.

The game was set to start at 7pm but kick-off was moved to 7.05pm due to Monaco arriving late to the ground.

