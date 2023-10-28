'Full responsibility' - Huddersfield Town boss reflects on 'bad week' after Leeds United humbling

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore accepted that his side had been outclassed at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke and Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore (right) shake hands after the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday October 28, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Leeds. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The Terriers found themselves four goals down at the break, shell-shocked by Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville braces during the opening 45 minutes. While the visitors did claw a goal back in the second half, Moore’s men carried little threat throughout the contest which was an exhibition of attacking football from the home side.

Speaking after the match, Moore conceded that Leeds’ ‘quickfire’ double shortly after the half-hour mark rendered the game out of reach with just under an hour to play.

"Pivotal moment in the game, they went 1-0 up and we had an opportunity we could've capitalised on.

“After that moment they got two quickfire goals and the game got away from us.

“We got into some wonderful, threatening areas but we felt that when we got the ball around Leeds' area, we chose the wrong pass,” Moore admitted.

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion boss took charge at the John Smith’s Stadium during September, succeeding Neil Warnock, but has struggled for form since arriving, winning one of his seven games in charge. Leeds, meanwhile, have won four of their last five in the Championship.

"We know the team they are, a threatening team, certainly here but we needed to do better in certain situations,” Moore added. “I made a couple of changes at half-time to solidify the team but the game's petered out second half for us.

“What I don't want to do is show lone blame anywhere. We win games together, we get positive results together, we suffer defeats together as one. I take full responsibility where the team's at. The team, me too, will show better.”