The full range of potential new Leeds obstacles has been unveiled.

The full range of new obstacles that Leeds United would face in the event of losing the play-off final have been unveiled.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will face Southampton in next Sunday afternoon’s Championship play-off final with the victors set to seal an immediate return to the country’s top flight after both were relegated last season.

The contest will present the final day of the domestic campaign, arriving the day after the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, also at Wembley.

But the current weekend features the conclusion of two more competitions and the full range of opponents that Leeds would face next season if they don’t go up has now been effectively confirmed.

The League One season was brought to a conclusion on Saturday teatime via the play-off final between Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers in which Oxford recorded a 2-0 success.

Oxford - who Leeds last faced in the league back in 1990 - will now join League One champions Portsmouth and runners-up Derby County in being new to next season’s Championship along with the three teams relegated from the Premier League.

The final day of the Premier League season takes place on Sunday but Sheffield United and Burnley have already been relegated and Luton Town’s goal difference means the Hatters are also effectively as good as down.