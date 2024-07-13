Leeds United have just four weeks to prepare for their return to competitive action, with the opening game of the Championship season at home to Portsmouth on Saturday, August 10. Daniel Farke’s side will be keen to bounce back from May’s play-off final defeat to Southampton and know a fast start could prove crucial to their promotion hopes.

Transfer activity has intensified in recent weeks with Joe Rothwell the latest arrival, joining on a season-long loan after the permanent signings of Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns. More ins and outs are expected between now and the August 30 deadline but the four weeks until the visit of Portsmouth will fly by and the matchday squad might not differ much from the one that Farke could pick now.

Below, the YEP has drawn up a potential starting line-up and bench for that season opener with the current squad, and there may be some tough decisions to make. As ever, things are subject to change quickly as the summer window rumbles on.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Transfer speculation coming mostly from France and Leeds expect to have the 24-year-old in goal for next month's Championship opener. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Sam Byram Reached the appearance threshold to trigger a 12-month extension on his contract. Leeds very short at full-back as things stand, with Byram the only senior option from last season who can play on the right. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Made his loan move permanent for £10m earlier this month and expected to be ever-present once again at the heart of Daniel Farke's side. Hadn't arrived in time for last season's opener against Cardiff City. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Absent for the second-half of last season and despite Ethan Ampadu filling in well, the Dutchman was sorely missed. Won the pre-season bleep test earlier this month and so looking fit, ready to reunite with Rodon at centre-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Leeds remain adamant Firpo won't be joining up with the Dominican Republic for this summer's Olympics, and they need him fit for the visit of Portsmouth as the only natural senior left-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales