Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Full Leeds United debut in four Whites changes v QPR but new absentee

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made four Leeds United changes for this evening’s Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 19:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Farke named an unchanged side for Saturday’s trip to Southampton which Leeds approached on a six-game unbeaten run, only for the Whites to then suffer a 3-1 defeat. Leeds were 3-0 down at the interval and Farke has now made four changes to his team for this evening’s visit of the third-bottom Hoops.

Jaidon Anthony comes into the side to make his full Whites debut whilst Luke Ayling, Joe Rodon and Archie Gray are also brought into the XI. Dan James, captain Liam Cooper and Glen Kamara all drop to the bench whilst Jamie Shackleton is missing from the matchday squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Cresswell comes back on to the Leeds bench with Shackleton missing whilst Junior Firpo, Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined as they continue their recoveries from injuries. Ayling takes over the captain’s armband as Cooper drops to the bench.

Most Popular

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Gruev, Kamara, Poveda, James, Gelhardt, Bamford.

QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Clarke-Salter; Smyth, Field, Colback, Paal; Chair; Dykes, Armstrong. Subs: Archer, Dunne, Adomah, Dixon-Bonner, Kelman, Larkeche, Dozzell, Duke-McKenna, Kolli.

Referee: David Webb.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeLiam CooperQPRLuke AylingCharlie Cresswell