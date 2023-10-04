Whites boss Daniel Farke has made four Leeds United changes for this evening’s Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Farke named an unchanged side for Saturday’s trip to Southampton which Leeds approached on a six-game unbeaten run, only for the Whites to then suffer a 3-1 defeat. Leeds were 3-0 down at the interval and Farke has now made four changes to his team for this evening’s visit of the third-bottom Hoops.

Jaidon Anthony comes into the side to make his full Whites debut whilst Luke Ayling, Joe Rodon and Archie Gray are also brought into the XI. Dan James, captain Liam Cooper and Glen Kamara all drop to the bench whilst Jamie Shackleton is missing from the matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Cresswell comes back on to the Leeds bench with Shackleton missing whilst Junior Firpo, Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined as they continue their recoveries from injuries. Ayling takes over the captain’s armband as Cooper drops to the bench.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Gruev, Kamara, Poveda, James, Gelhardt, Bamford.

QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Clarke-Salter; Smyth, Field, Colback, Paal; Chair; Dykes, Armstrong. Subs: Archer, Dunne, Adomah, Dixon-Bonner, Kelman, Larkeche, Dozzell, Duke-McKenna, Kolli.