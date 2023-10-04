Full Leeds United debut in four Whites changes v QPR but new absentee
Farke named an unchanged side for Saturday’s trip to Southampton which Leeds approached on a six-game unbeaten run, only for the Whites to then suffer a 3-1 defeat. Leeds were 3-0 down at the interval and Farke has now made four changes to his team for this evening’s visit of the third-bottom Hoops.
Jaidon Anthony comes into the side to make his full Whites debut whilst Luke Ayling, Joe Rodon and Archie Gray are also brought into the XI. Dan James, captain Liam Cooper and Glen Kamara all drop to the bench whilst Jamie Shackleton is missing from the matchday squad.
Charlie Cresswell comes back on to the Leeds bench with Shackleton missing whilst Junior Firpo, Djed Spence, Willy Gnonto and Stuart Dallas remain sidelined as they continue their recoveries from injuries. Ayling takes over the captain’s armband as Cooper drops to the bench.
Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony, Summerville, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Gruev, Kamara, Poveda, James, Gelhardt, Bamford.
QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Clarke-Salter; Smyth, Field, Colback, Paal; Chair; Dykes, Armstrong. Subs: Archer, Dunne, Adomah, Dixon-Bonner, Kelman, Larkeche, Dozzell, Duke-McKenna, Kolli.
Referee: David Webb.