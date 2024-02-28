Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's team for Wednesday night's FA Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea features a full Whites debut and a youngster chance but a key pair miss out.

Boss Daniel Farke revealed at Monday's pre-match press conference that there were varying degrees of doubt concerning key men Georginio Rutter (hip flexor), Crysencio Summerville (rolled ankle), Patrick Bamford (calf) and Dan James (bruise).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Summerville, Bamford and James are all part of the squad for Wednesday night's contest with Rutter the sole absentee from the initially doubtful quartet although Ilia Gruev is also not involved.

As part of five changes to the side, James comes into the XI along with captain Liam Cooper, Jaidon Anthony, youngster Mateo Joseph and also Burnley loanee Connor Roberts who makes his full Whites debut following four outings from the bench since his arrival.

Rutter, Gruev, Summerville, Glen Kamara and Willy Gnonto drop out of the XI that lined up for Friday night's Championship clash against Leicester City as Summerville, Kamara, Gnonto and also Bamford make the bench.

Keeper Ilan Meslier, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray, Junior Firpo and Joel Piroe are the six players that start who also lined up against Leicester, Gray set to partner Ampadu in midfield with both Gruev and the benched Kamara dropping out of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke also revealed at Monday's pre-match press conference that Sam Byram had returned to training upon recovering from his hamstring injury and Byram is another of the Whites substitutes.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has made five changes to the Blues team that started Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool which ended in a 1-0 defeat after extra time.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gilchrist, Disasi, Chalobah, Gusto; Madueke, Enzo, Caicedo, Mudryk; Sterling, Jackson. Subs: Petrovic, Colwill, Murray-Campbell, Samuels-Smith, Chilwell, Tauriainen, Gallagher, Harrison, Palmer.