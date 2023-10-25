Full Leeds United debut among three big Whites changes at Stoke City with trio out

Boss Daniel Farke has made three big changes to his Leeds United side for Wednesday night's Championship clash at Stoke City which features a full Whites debut.

Bulgarian international midfielder summer signing Ilia Gruev comes into the XI for his first Leeds start as Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony also come into Farke's team.

Glen Kamara drops out of the midfield and on to the bench alongside Crysencio Summerville and Dan James who also now sit amongst the substitutes.

Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are not yet ready to return following their recoveries from injuries whilst Djed Spence is continuing his rehab from damaging his lateral collateral ligament in training during September.

TEAM SELECTION: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, above. Picture by Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Farke revealed at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference that Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde was back available after an Achilles issue but Hjelde played for the under-21s last night.

Potters boss Alex Neil has made one change to his Stoke side for whom Jordan Thompson replaces Enda Stevens.

Stoke City: Travers, Pearson, Rose, Burger, Vidigal, Johnson, Thompson, Hoever, Mmaee, McNally, Léris. Subs: Bonham, Gooch, Tchamadeu, Stevens, Laurent, Junho, Hakšabanović, Wesley, Lowe.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gruev; Anthony, Gnonto; Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Shackleton, Cooper, Kamara, Poveda, Summerville, James, Bamford.