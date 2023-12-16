Daniel Farke's Leeds United team has been revealed for Saturday's Championship hosting of Coventry City.

Leeds United's team for Saturday's Championship hosting of Coventry City features a full home debut as Daniel Farke makes his Whites calls on the back of Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland.

Leeds saw their seven-game unbeaten run ended in Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat at Sunderland in which Tottenham loanee Djed Spence finally made his full Whites debut upon recovering from a knee injury.

Spence was given the nod to start at left back in the absence of Sam Byram who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and out along with Jamie Shackleton (glute), Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) and Junior Firpo (hamstring).

Firpo has now returned to training but today's hosting of Coventry comes too soon and Farke has named an unchanged side as Spence now gets his full home Whites debut.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has made three changes to his Coventry side as Jamie Allen, Callum O'Hare and Haji Wright all drop to the bench and are replaced by Jay Dasilva, Joel Latibeaudiere and Josh Eccles.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara; Summerville, James, Piroe, Rutter. Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Bamford.

