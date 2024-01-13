Leicester City defender Luke Thomas has returned to the Midlands club following the termination of his loan deal at Sheffield United, having previously been linked with a Leeds United switch over the summer.

The 22-year-old Foxes full-back is back at his parent club after half a season at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United released a short statement on Friday afternoon confirming Thomas' exit.

"Luke Thomas has returned to parent club Leicester City following a mutual termination of his loan with the Blades", it read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England youth international featured prominently on the left-hand side following his arrival during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, but since the departure of Paul Heckingbottom, has struggled for game-time in South Yorkshire.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has used several players on the left-hand side of defence since returning to the club in a managerial capacity, including Yasser Larouci, Auston Trusty, Max Lowe and most recently Thomas in the defeat by Manchester City. However, the decision has been taken to end Thomas' loan.

He returns to the King Power Stadium but is unlikely to feature at left-back due to the style of play currently employed by Foxes boss Enzo Maresca. Central defender Wout Faes has tended to operate from the left-hand side of the back four, however, with right-sided full-back Ricardo Pereira inverting and partnering Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, Faes has shuffled across to form a back-three, typically in possession.

Whether that means Thomas will go back out on loan, or Maresca looks to use him in a more advanced role, remains to be seen. It is also not out of the question that Leicester would be willing to strengthen a promotion rival, such as Leeds United, given the 17-point lead they hold over the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were linked with a loan move for Thomas over the summer, but in the end signed Djed Spence on a season-long loan. The club are thought to be back in the market for a full-back or two after Spence's own loan was cancelled at Elland Road and Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough.

Thomas featured 13 times for the Blades, including once in the FA Cup, meaning he is cup-tied for whichever team he represents in the second half of the campaign. The youngster has 68 Premier League appearances under his belt and 85 outings across all competitions for Leicester having come through the academy.