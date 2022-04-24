Scott Gardner's Whites went ahead in the 18th minute as Jeremiah Mullen netted at the second attempt from a Morten Spencer corner.

United took a 1-0 advantage into the break but Wolves struck twice inside three minutes around the hour mark through strikes from Ty Barnett and Tyler Roberts.

Leeds, though, ensured that the Thorp Arch contest ended all square as full-back McGrath rifled home a first-time strike from inside the box in the 87th minute.

Seventeen-year-old England youth international McGrath bagged a brace in the 6-1 hammering of Burnley at the beginning of the month which took his recent haul to three goals and three assists from his last six games.

McGrath also netted in the 10-3 defeat at Liverpool which United's under-18s followed with a 2-2 draw at home to Sunderland.

The young Whites are tenth in the table with two games left.

Leeds United: Ombang, McGrath, Ferguson (Godden), Spencer (Buchan 63), Mullen, Moore, Snowdon, Coleman, Andreucci, Allen, Carole (Wilson 74). Subs not used: Baird, Debayo.

OPENER: Jeremiah Mullen, centre, put Leeds United's under-18s in front in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Wolves under-18s at Thorp Arch. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.