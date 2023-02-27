Fresh from a much-needed league win at the weekend, Leeds are back in action tonight and return to the capital eyeing a place in the last eight of this year’s FA Cup.

Junior Firpo was the match-winner last Saturday, slotting beyond Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the 77th minute at Elland Road as the Whites secured a 1-0 victory. New head coach Javi Gracia was in the dugout for the first time and will be hoping to make it two wins from two this evening.

Gracia and Leeds’ opponents are currently sixth in the Premier League having recorded 11 league wins since earning promotion last year. Marco Silva’s men have already beaten Leeds once this season, coming out on top when the two sides met at Elland Road earlier in the campaign.

Leeds United visit Fulham this evening in the FA Cup (Pic: Getty)

Tonight’s encounter will be United’s first against top flight opposition in this competition during 2022/23 after defeating Championship Cardiff City and League One Accrington Stanley. Similarly, Fulham have beaten second tier outfits Hull City and Sunderland for a place in the Fifth Round.