Fulham v Leeds United: What time is kick-off? Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds United travel to West London on Tuesday to take on Marco Silva's Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Championship side are thriving in the second tier after a difficult stint in the Premier League caused them to be relegated in June.

Meanwhile, the West Yorkshire Whites have only achieved one win this season, the second round victory that qualified them for a visit to Craven Cottage.

Here's everything you need to know about the league cup clash:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick-off against Fulham at Craven Cottage at 7.45pm on Tuesday September 21.

Craven Cottage. Pic: Getty

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Due to broadcasting restrictions, the match will not be shown on television, nor will it be available to stream on LUTV.

The only Carabao Cup fixtures you can watch this week are Norwich v Liverpool on Tuesday September 21, and Manchester United v West Ham on Wednesday September 22, both available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

You can follow all the Fulham v Leeds action on the YEP blog. We’ll bring you all the updates, from the line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

Kalvin on the ball against Crewe. Pic: Getty

How did Leeds reach Round Three?

Leeds United entered the cup during the second round, when they faced Crewe Alexandra at Elland Road.

The League One outfit resisted higher-level opposition for most of the game before Kalvin Phillips broke the deadlock, closely followed by a brace from Jack Harrison to seal an emphatic win for the Whites.

How did Fulham reach Round Three?

Fulham boss Marco Silva. Pic: Getty

Fulham also entered the competition at the second round, beating fellow Championship side Birmingham City 2-0 to ensure their name went into the hat for the next round.

How are Fulham doing?

Fulham have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship season. Having won five of eight games played so far, Fulham sit in second place, two points behind ex-Fulham boss Scott Parker’s Bournemouth.

What happened last time they met?

Leeds did the double over Scott Parker's Fulham last year.

At Elland Road, the Whites claimed their first win of the season in a dramatic 4-3 win. A brace by Helder Costa helped Leeds go 4-1 up before a Fulham fightback failed to draw them level.

Raphinha scores the winner at Craven Cottage. Pic: Getty

On the return fixture, Joachim Andersen cancelled Patrick Bamford's opener before Raphinha claimed the winner in a tight encounter.

When is the fourth round draw?

Should Leeds United win on Tuesday, they'll discover their opponents for the fourth round on Wednesday September 22.

The draw will follow the completion of Manchester United v West Ham, the final tie of the round.

Micah Richards and Harry Redknapp will conduct the draw at Potton Bowls Club in Bedfordshire after Arsenal fan Gary Gunn won the EFL's 'Win the Draw' competition and selected the local venue for the draw.

You can watch the draw live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football at around 9.45pm on Wednesday night.