The Cottagers and Whites will go head to head in Tuesday night's third round tie at Craven Cottage as a place in the competition's last 16 awaits the winners.

Fulham were relegated last year but sit second in the Championship table having won five of their first eight league games.

Leeds are still seeking their first victory of the new Premier League season and sit fourth bottom but Silva says he is braced for a hard test and an 'intense' game against Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PRAISE: For Leeds United and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa from Fulham boss Marco Silva, above. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

“It will be a tough game against a very strong side with a very good manager,” said Silva, speaking at his pre-match press conference and as quoted by fulhamfc.com.

“Marcelo as a coach has always had many different ideas with the way he likes to play.

"It’s always a really intense game, their press is always really high.

“If you want to match them and fight for the result, then the intensity of the game will be higher 100 per cent, but it’s up to us to match it, and after to show our quality as well.

“It will be a really tough one, but we are here, we play at home and want to show our fans that we are here to fight and try to go through in the competition.”

Asked if the two teams' style of play would make for a good game, Silva said: "I think so and I hope so."

“We have to be aggressive, we have to match their intensity because they have a lot of individual and collective quality.

“They always have a high intensity on the pitch, they have very good pace in their front players as well, and a very good manager.

“We want to match them. We like this competition and we want to do well in this competition.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.