Fulham 2 Leeds United 1: More Whites woe despite rally with clangers costly in capital

Leeds managed just one shot on target in a first half low on quality and that attempt came via a direct free-kick from Marc Roca which Cottagers keeper Bernd Leno kept out with a flying save. The lively Crysencio Summerville caused the most problems for Fulham and the Dutch winger got himself to the byline before sending in a low cross for Rodrigo which was cleared.

At the other end, Willian continually threatened from the left for the hosts who peppered the Whites goal with corners, one of which Illan Meslier punched clear at his near post. Meslier had earlier produced a brilliant flying save to keep out a Tosin header but the giant Fulham centre-back was offside.

On his return to the side, Whites captain Liam Cooper also produced a big block to keep out a firm drive from Willian whilst a vital sliding clearance from Max Wober stemmed the danger from a rapid Cottagers counter.

MORE WOE: As Andreas Pereira doubles Fulham's lead. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

There were no changes for either side at the interval, after which Willian again went close when cutting in from the left before producing a low attempt which was deflected just wide. But Willian proved the architect as Fulham took the lead two minutes before the hour mark as he raced on to a through ball down the left channel and sent in a looping cross which Illan Meslier flapped at and the ball fell to Harry Wilson who rifled home a fierce rising shot that went in off the bar.

Leeds looked to rally and the away end thought the Whites had equalised when a corner flew all the way through to Summerville whose low drive hit the side netting. The crossbar then saved Leeds from going 2-0 down as a brilliant free-kick from Pereira rattled back off the frame of the goal.

But there was no saving the Whites in the 72nd minute as Meslier's attempts to clear a cross from Robinson fell straight at the feet of Pereira who could not miss from close range. Leeds then pulled a goal back seven minutes later as substitute Patrick Bamford's attempt at a flicked finish hit Palhinha before flying into the net after a series of Whites corners.

But only a fine save from Meslier denied the Cottagers a third as the Frecnhman tipped Willian's free kick on to the post and Leeds were unable to find an equaliser despite the game going into ten minutes of added time.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed, Pereira; Wilson, Willian, De Cordova-Reid. Subs: Rodák, Soares, Diop, Duffy, Lukić, Kebano, Cairney, Solomon, Vinicíus.

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Wober, Roca, McKennie, Summerville, Harrison, Aaronson, Rodrigo. Subs: Robles, Ayling, Firpo, Struijk, Forshaw, Sinisterra, Rutter, Gnonto, Bamford.

