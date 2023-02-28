Fulham 2-0 Leeds United highlights: Whites bow out of the FA Cup after Palhinha and Solomon stunners
Leeds United visit Craven Cottage this evening in the FA Cup Fifth Round where they face fellow Premier League side Fulham for a place in the quarter-final
Fresh from a much-needed league win at the weekend, Leeds are back in action tonight and return to the capital eyeing a place in the last eight of this year’s FA Cup.
Junior Firpo was the match-winner last Saturday, slotting beyond Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the 77th minute at Elland Road as the Whites secured a 1-0 victory. New head coach Javi Gracia was in the dugout for the first time and will be hoping to make it two wins from two this evening.
Gracia and Leeds’ opponents are currently sixth in the Premier League having recorded 11 league wins since earning promotion last year. Marco Silva’s men have already beaten Leeds once this season, coming out on top when the two sides met at Elland Road earlier in the campaign.
Tonight’s encounter will be United’s first against top flight opposition in this competition during 2022/23 after defeating Championship Cardiff City and League One Accrington Stanley. Similarly, Fulham have beaten second tier outfits Hull City and Sunderland for a place in the Fifth Round.
Build-up, team news, minute-by-minute coverage, match analysis and more here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United LIVE
I think Rasmus played really well. I spoke with him before the game, telling him I wanted him to play in that position. He agreed, he said he would play where the team needs him. He’s a very good professional, putting the team before himself. He’s very focused, he was concentrating on the game, in my opinion he was really good.
Try to analyse today why we didn’t finish well. Confidence is important, confidence that is coming from good results, it’s a cycle. Work on it is the only thing we can do and do better next time.
Today we were a little bit unlucky. We created many chances. We were not clinical. We didn’t finish with composure. Very, very soft disallowed goal. We were close to changing the dynamic of the game.
Moments of quality from the home side win this one. Leeds profligate and lacking composure in attack. Palhinha and Ream very good.
86' Ream clears Ayling's effort off the line, then Adams sends a shot wide from the edge of the box. It won't go in.
79' Pinball in the Fulham box. McKennie with two attempts, one inadvertent. First shot blocked by Ream, Rodak in a right mess off his line. Ream's second clearance cannons off McKennie's shin and trickles past the post.