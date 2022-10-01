A 7.45pm kick-off for the October 29 game against Liverpool, which has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, means fans will miss the 9.08pm final rail service back to Leeds.

It comes after the Whites’ visit to Leicester City on October 20 was changed to an 8.15pm kick-off, when the last train home to Leeds departs at 9.37pm.

Leeds United Supporters Trust have criticised ‘another ridiculous change’ to kick-off times, particularly when it impacts supporters relying on public transport.

The FSA have added their voice and vowed to take the frustration felt by Leeds fans directly to the Premier League.

A spokesperson told the YEP: “We meet regularly with the Premier League and we will let them know just how frustrated fans are with these late changes.

"There's a merry-go-round of poor scheduling by broadcasters, supporter group complaints and lack of Premier League action."

The FSA have been regular critics of the Premier League and broadcasters’ approach to fixture rescheduling and the impact on supporters and the environment, when rail options are removed by kick-off times.

NO TRAIN - Leeds United fans have been left without a rail service option thanks to the kick-off scheduling for their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool this month. Pic: Getty

A previous statement said: “We believe there should be a 12-week minimum notice period for league games so that fans can book time off work and have the best access to affordable rail tickets or other public transport options.

“The football industry should revive talks with rail operating companies to introduce flexible football tickets which are tied to fixtures, rather than specific dates, meaning fans can book affordable travel in advance, with peace of mind.