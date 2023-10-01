A Leeds United winger has suffered frustration following a club first but a fresh boost has come the way of a Whites midfielder.

Jack Harrison departed Leeds in August to join Everton on a season-long loan but the winger was still recovering from a hip injury upon signing and only made his Toffees debut in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Aston Villa.

Three days later, Harrison was handed his Everton Premier League debut as a half-time substitute in Saturday’s hosting of Luton Town but the Hatters were already 2-1 up and there were no further goals after the break as Rob Edwards’ side left with all three points.

Five of United’s six departed domestic loan players were in action on Saturday but the day proved one to forget for Luis Sinisterra whose Bournemouth side were blitzed 4-0 by visiting Arsenal. Sinisterra was brought on as a substitute in the 59th minute but the reverse has left the Cherries third-bottom. Bournemouth’s ex-Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is also facing a fresh spell out with another hamstring injury.

BOOST: For Leeds United loanee Sam Greenwood, above, with Middlesbrough. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

There was, though, a fresh boost for Whites midfielder Sam Greenwood whose Middlesbrough side recorded a second win of the Championship season through a 3-2 triumph at Watford in which Greenwood was brought on with four minutes left.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Cody Drameh started for Birmingham City as they visited Norwich City but the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat in which ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw bagged 23 minutes from the bench for the Canaries.

Sonny Perkins was not involved for Oxford United in their 3-1 victory at Stevenage Borough which left the Us second in League One.