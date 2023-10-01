Frustration for Leeds United player following club first but new Whites midfielder boost
Jack Harrison departed Leeds in August to join Everton on a season-long loan but the winger was still recovering from a hip injury upon signing and only made his Toffees debut in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Aston Villa.
Three days later, Harrison was handed his Everton Premier League debut as a half-time substitute in Saturday’s hosting of Luton Town but the Hatters were already 2-1 up and there were no further goals after the break as Rob Edwards’ side left with all three points.
Five of United’s six departed domestic loan players were in action on Saturday but the day proved one to forget for Luis Sinisterra whose Bournemouth side were blitzed 4-0 by visiting Arsenal. Sinisterra was brought on as a substitute in the 59th minute but the reverse has left the Cherries third-bottom. Bournemouth’s ex-Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams is also facing a fresh spell out with another hamstring injury.
There was, though, a fresh boost for Whites midfielder Sam Greenwood whose Middlesbrough side recorded a second win of the Championship season through a 3-2 triumph at Watford in which Greenwood was brought on with four minutes left.
Elsewhere in the Championship, Cody Drameh started for Birmingham City as they visited Norwich City but the Blues suffered a 2-0 defeat in which ex-Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw bagged 23 minutes from the bench for the Canaries.
Sonny Perkins was not involved for Oxford United in their 3-1 victory at Stevenage Borough which left the Us second in League One.
In the National League, Jack Jenkins started for Scunthorpe United in a 3-0 defeat at home to Buxton in which he was brought off with 17 minutes left.