Frustration for Leeds United pair as Cody Drameh makes fresh spectacular impact

Drameh is on loan at Championship side Luton until the end of the season and the 21-year-old came up against two of his Whites club mates in Tuesday night’s league hosting of Millwall. Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton are both on loan at the Lions until the end of the campaign and all three Whites players started last night’s contest at Kenilworth Road which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Millwall looked destined to leave with a victory after racing into a 2-0 lead through strikes from Zian Fleming and Tom Bradshaw but Drameh played a pivotal role in the Hatters fighting back to claim a point.

In the 58th minute, the Whites right back stormed towards the back post to latch on to a left-flank cross from Amari’i Bell and produced a rising shot which crashed back off the underside of the crossbar into the six yard box where Elijah Adebayo was on hand to nod home into an empty net.

IMPRESSIVE IMPACT: From Cody Drameh, right, for Luton Town. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Drameh, who was playing as a right wing back, was taken off five minutes later but his side ensured they left with a point as Luke Berry bagged an 87th-minute leveller. Shackleton, playing in centre midfield for Milwall, was taken off with 14 minutes left whilst centre-back Cresswell played the full duration of the contest for the Lions.

Cresswell took to Instagram to post: “Frustrating we couldn’t hold on last night, but it’s a good point. Thanks to the travelling fans.”

