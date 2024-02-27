Leeds United will be looking to claim a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Wednesday night when they travel to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Whites haven't gone that far in the competition since 2003 under the stewardship to Terry Venables, but unfortunately you'd have to go back even further to remember United's last win at Chelsea.
That came in December 1999 as David O'Leary's Leeds side beat Chelsea 2-0 thanks to a brace from Stephen McPhail. The Whites have beaten Chelsea a number of times since that result, but in their seven visits to west London since, they haven't come close to replicating that famous win.
So, as Leeds attempt to break a hoodoo of over 24 years, the YEP take a look at what happened to the starting XI and two substitutes that represented Leeds that day.
1. Nigel Martyn
Martyn went on to join Everton after making the decision to leave Elland Road in 2003, having made 273 appearances for the club. He ended his career at Goodison Park and had a brief stint as a goalkeeper coach at Bradford City following his retirement. He has stepped away from the game now, though, with village cricket thought to be one of his interests.
2. Ian Harte
Ian Harte spent nine seasons in the first-team at Elland Road after breaking through the youth ranks. However, he was part of the exodus that followed relegation from the top flight in 2004 as he joined Levante. He went on to represent Sunderland, Blackpool. Carlisle United, Reading and Bournemouth before his retirement in 2015. He has since gone on to become a football agent, working with a number of players who have emerged through the Whites academy, such as Jack Clarke. Photo: Getty
3. Gary Kelly
A one-club man, Kelly made 532 appearances for Leeds before his retirement in 2007, taking in an incredible 16 seasons at Elland Road along the way. The former defender opened a gym in Drogheda, Ireland back in 2016, which he owns and works in alongside his family. Photo: Getty
4. Jonathan Woodgate
Woodgate left Leeds in 2003 after emerging through the youth ranks at the club. He had stints at Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, Tottenham and Stoke City before retiring at the end of his second permanent stint at Boro in 2016. He has since stepped into coaching and has had spells in charge of Boro and Bournemouth. He is currently working under Michael Carrick as an assistant at the Riverside Stadium.
5. Lucas Radebe
A true club legend, Radebe made 256 appearances for Leeds before hanging up his boots in 2005. The ex-defender has kept his hand in the game and has worked an ambassador for the FA and as a pundit in the years after his retirement. He has also worked as a team manager with the South African national team. Photo: Mark Thompson
6. Eirik Bakke
After a spell on loan at Aston Villa, Bakke eventually left Leeds in 2006 with 143 league appearances and eight goals under his belt. He returned home to Norway to spend five seasons with Brann before representing his hometown club Sogndal. Bakke went on to manage Sogndal for seven years before leaving the club at the end of the 2021 campaign. He made a brief appearance as a caretaker manager at Lillestrom in 2023, taking charge of 12 matches. Photo: Getty