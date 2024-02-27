2 . Ian Harte

Ian Harte spent nine seasons in the first-team at Elland Road after breaking through the youth ranks. However, he was part of the exodus that followed relegation from the top flight in 2004 as he joined Levante. He went on to represent Sunderland, Blackpool. Carlisle United, Reading and Bournemouth before his retirement in 2015. He has since gone on to become a football agent, working with a number of players who have emerged through the Whites academy, such as Jack Clarke. Photo: Getty