Here are Friday’s Premier League transfer rumours

The summer transfer window continues to prove exciting for supporters of all 20 Premier League clubs with several big deals still to be done.

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to make a club record bid for a striker in a move that could take their overall summer spending to £120 million while Chelsea are still ‘favourites’ to sign a £55m valued Whites’ winger despite the player preferring a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Liverpool are both interested in signing a Real Madrid midfielder this summer and Brighton have yet to receive an offer from Manchester City for their £50m valued Spanish international defender.

Arsenal are plotting a £6m move for a Benfica full back and Fulham have submitted a second bid for a West Ham United defender.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘close’ to securing a loan deal for a Barcelona defender and a Wolves attacker is also heading out on loan just two years avter a £35 million move to Molineux.

Finally, Manchester United will reportedly ‘listen to offers’ for Cristiano Ronaldo with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Serie A side Napoli the current frontrunners.