First choice Gunners holding midfielder Thomas Partey has been away on international duty with Ghana and the 29-year-old played the full duration of Thursday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home to Angola in which his side recorded a 1-0 victory.

Ghana were back in action on Monday with the reverse Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Angola but Partey missed out having reportedly experienced a problem in his leg during training the previous day.

Partey, who was an unused substitute, is now expected back at Arsenal today where the club will assess him ahead of the weekend’s visit of the Whites for which four other Gunners stars are either injured or doubts. Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out longer term whilst William Saliba and Eddie Nketiah have both been nursing injuries of late too.

FRESH WORRY: For Arsenal and boss Mikel Arteta. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.