The picture has changed on the Leeds United promotion race front.

A fresh twist has presented itself in the Championship’s automatic promotion race, offering Leeds United a big chance despite an ex-Whites man’s impact.

Second-placed Sheffield United and fourth-placed Burnley were both in action in Saturday lunchtime kick-offs and the Blades looked destined for victory at Coventry City despite playing the second half with ten men.

Chris Wilder’s side lost centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic to a straight red card in the 44th minute for a push on Coventry’s Norman Bassette but the Blades still led 2-1 heading into the final ten minutes.

Coventry, though, subjected their visitors to huge second half pressure and eventually equalised through Bobby Thomas whose strike sealed a 2-2 draw which still sent the Blades top but having played one game more.

Burnley, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 success at Bristol City as ex-Whites loanee Jaidon Anthony bagged the only goal of the game. The victory took the Clarets up to third as Leeds dropped to fourth, one point behind Scott Parker’s side but with a game in hand.

Yet Sheffield United’s failure to record a victory still offers Leeds the chance to climb into the division’s automatic promotion places with victory at Sunday afternoon’s hosts Swansea City.

Leeds are three points behind the Blades but having played a game less and with a plus three better goal difference. Sunderland dropped to second after Sheffield United’s draw but just one point behind them and with a game in hand.

The Black Cats - who are just two points ahead of Leeds - visit Millwall on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.