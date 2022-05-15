Fresh twist in Premier League survival race as Leeds United's rivals suffer huge blow

Everton 'keeper Jordan Pickford and defender Mason Holgate react to the Toffees' defeat. Pic: Paul Ellis

The Toffees seemed to have as-good-as counted themselves out of the relegation scrap with an unbeaten run of three games which included a shock win against third-placed Chelsea.

A win against the Beeds would have put Everton four points clear of the drop with two Premier League games to play and an early goal by Dominic Calvert-Lewin put the Blues on track to face Crystal Palace and Arsenal with the comfort of this cushion.

Disaster struck for the Blues in the eighteenth minute,though, when 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite was shown a straight red for bringing down Ivan Toney as Brentford's top scorer was clean through on goal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors levelled through a freak Seamus Coleman own goal but found themselves trailing to 10-man Everton at the break after Richarlison earned and scored a penalty for his side on the stroke of half time.

The Bees used their one-man advantage to pile the pressure on the relegation-threatened hosts, and their efforts were rewarded as Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry each scored a goal within two minutes each other around the hour mark to give Brentford the lead.

Everton's hopes of nicking a point with a late equaliser were dashed when, in the 88th minute Toffees substitute was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver for a reckless challenge on Henry.

Though Premier League survival remains in Everton's hands, the defeat and the pair of suspensions are a significant dent in Frank Lampard's hopes as his side get dragged back into the relegation scrap, which was looking set up to be a two-horse race between Leeds United and Burnley.

On Thursday, the Clarets and Everton will play their games in hand over Leeds against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively before taking on Newcastle United and Arsenal on the final day.