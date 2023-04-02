Fresh setback leaves Leeds United on the brink with picture to change before huge date
A fresh setback has left Leeds United on the brink and the picture is set to change again before Tuesday night’s huge date against Nottingham Forest.
Relegation-battling Leeds jumped to 14th place in the Premier League table with a 4-2 win at Wolves before the March international break but the Whites slipped down two places as a result of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal and results elsewhere.
Victory for Bournemouth at home to Fulham and a point for Nottingham Forest against visiting Wolves left Leeds fifth-bottom but another setback on Sunday afternoon led to Javi Gracia’s side being left fourth-bottom and only outside of the drop zone on goal difference.
West Ham United jumped above Leeds through Sunday’s 1-0 win at home to basement side Nottingham Forest courtesy of a Nayef Aguerd strike and only goal difference is keeping the Whites above the dreaded dotted line at Everton’s expense.
Third-bottom Everton, though, are in action on Monday night at home to Tottenham Hotspur, 24 hours before Leeds face a huge clash against Forest at Elland Road. That contest will effectively mark a game in hand on the Toffees who have played the same number of games as Leeds as it stands.