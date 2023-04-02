News you can trust since 1890
Fresh setback leaves Leeds United on the brink with picture to change before huge date

A fresh setback has left Leeds United on the brink and the picture is set to change again before Tuesday night’s huge date against Nottingham Forest.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

Relegation-battling Leeds jumped to 14th place in the Premier League table with a 4-2 win at Wolves before the March international break but the Whites slipped down two places as a result of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal and results elsewhere.

Victory for Bournemouth at home to Fulham and a point for Nottingham Forest against visiting Wolves left Leeds fifth-bottom but another setback on Sunday afternoon led to Javi Gracia’s side being left fourth-bottom and only outside of the drop zone on goal difference.

West Ham United jumped above Leeds through Sunday’s 1-0 win at home to basement side Nottingham Forest courtesy of a Nayef Aguerd strike and only goal difference is keeping the Whites above the dreaded dotted line at Everton’s expense.

BIG STRIKE: Nayef Aguerd celebrates the only goal of the game for West Ham United against Southampton. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.
Third-bottom Everton, though, are in action on Monday night at home to Tottenham Hotspur, 24 hours before Leeds face a huge clash against Forest at Elland Road. That contest will effectively mark a game in hand on the Toffees who have played the same number of games as Leeds as it stands.

