Fresh setback leaves Leeds United on the brink with picture to change before huge date

Relegation-battling Leeds jumped to 14th place in the Premier League table with a 4-2 win at Wolves before the March international break but the Whites slipped down two places as a result of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal and results elsewhere.

Victory for Bournemouth at home to Fulham and a point for Nottingham Forest against visiting Wolves left Leeds fifth-bottom but another setback on Sunday afternoon led to Javi Gracia’s side being left fourth-bottom and only outside of the drop zone on goal difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United jumped above Leeds through Sunday’s 1-0 win at home to basement side Nottingham Forest courtesy of a Nayef Aguerd strike and only goal difference is keeping the Whites above the dreaded dotted line at Everton’s expense.

BIG STRIKE: Nayef Aguerd celebrates the only goal of the game for West Ham United against Southampton. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.