Fresh Leeds United verdict in new predicted final Championship table after summer deals from Whites and rivals

Published 31st Aug 2024, 07:00 BST
The summer transfer window is finally closed – and a fresh Leeds United verdict has been delivered in the new predicted final Championship table.

Clubs had 11 weeks in which to strengthen their squads from the day the summer transfer window opened on Thursday, June 14 until last night’s 11pm deadline. Leeds added two more new faces on transfer deadline day via the arrivals of Japanese international midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf and Swiss full-back Isaac Schmidt from St Gallen. Schmidt became the eighth and final new signing of the summer for Leeds who sold three standout stars in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. Many of United’s new season Championship rivals have also been busy and the bookmakers have now cast a new verdict on how they think the final 2024-25 Championship table will look. Here, based on the very latest odds, is the full run down in reverse order.

Relegation odds: 6-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-4. Photo: Stu Forster

Relegation odds: 13-8.

2. 23rd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: David Rogers

Relegation odds: 3-1.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Relegation odds: 10-3.

4. 21st: Millwall

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Dan Istitene

Relegation odds: 7-2.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 7-2. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Relegation odds: 4-1.

6. 19th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 4-1. Photo: Barrington Coombs

