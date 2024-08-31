Clubs had 11 weeks in which to strengthen their squads from the day the summer transfer window opened on Thursday, June 14 until last night’s 11pm deadline. Leeds added two more new faces on transfer deadline day via the arrivals of Japanese international midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf and Swiss full-back Isaac Schmidt from St Gallen. Schmidt became the eighth and final new signing of the summer for Leeds who sold three standout stars in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. Many of United’s new season Championship rivals have also been busy and the bookmakers have now cast a new verdict on how they think the final 2024-25 Championship table will look. Here, based on the very latest odds, is the full run down in reverse order.