Clubs had 11 weeks in which to strengthen their squads from the day the summer transfer window opened on Thursday, June 14 until last night’s 11pm deadline. Leeds added two more new faces on transfer deadline day via the arrivals of Japanese international midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf and Swiss full-back Isaac Schmidt from St Gallen. Schmidt became the eighth and final new signing of the summer for Leeds who sold three standout stars in Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. Many of United’s new season Championship rivals have also been busy and the bookmakers have now cast a new verdict on how they think the final 2024-25 Championship table will look. Here, based on the very latest odds, is the full run down in reverse order.
Fresh Leeds United verdict in new predicted final Championship table after summer deals from Whites and rivals
The summer transfer window is finally closed – and a fresh Leeds United verdict has been delivered in the new predicted final Championship table.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.