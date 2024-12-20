Daniel Farke’s Whites will resume their promotion quest with Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at home to Oxford United as Leeds look to record a brilliant ninth home win in succession. Yet the club’s away form has led to them being just one point clear in the division’s second automatic promotion place on the back of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Preston North End. United’s away record is far from the worst – eighth best in the division – but the four teams either directly above or below Leeds have all picked up more points on their travels. Despite the best home record in the division – albeit only better than Sheffield United’s on goal difference and having played one more game – Leeds now sit second in the table and three points below the Blades. It’s now incredibly tight for the second automatic promotion spot, Leeds just one point ahead of third-placed Burnley and only two points clear of fourth-placed Sunderland who would be joined on 40 points by fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers if John Eustace’s side win their game in hand. Ahead of this weekend’s games, it’s all led to a fresh predicted final table and expected points verdict from data analysts Opta and here is the full new rundown in reverse order. We have rounded up or down the expected points for each team to their nearest full number.