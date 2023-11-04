Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Fresh Leeds United promotion boost but sour twist with ex-Manchester United man dismay

Leeds United have received a fresh boost in the club’s Championship promotion bid but with a late twist involving dismay for an ex-Manchester United man.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:03 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 17:10 GMT
Third-placed Leeds moved to within six points of second-placed Ipswich Town in the Championship’s automatic promotion places with Friday night’s impressive 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City but having played two games more than the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich travelled to Wayne Rooney’s Birmingham City side for a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off, facing a Blues side who had lost three out of three since ex-Manchester United star Rooney’s appointment after the club’s decision to sack former boss John Eustace.

Ipswich were odds-on favourites to record a 12th victory of the Championship season so far but the contest ended in a 2-2 draw although Birmingham looked destined for victory in leading 2-0 at the break.

HELPING HAND: For Leeds United from Birmingham City under boss Wayne Rooney, above, pictured during Saturday's Championship clash against key Whites promotion rivals Ipswich Town at St Andrew's. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.HELPING HAND: For Leeds United from Birmingham City under boss Wayne Rooney, above, pictured during Saturday's Championship clash against key Whites promotion rivals Ipswich Town at St Andrew's. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
The Blues made a bright start and went ahead in the 13th minute through Jay Stansfield’s strike which proved the only goal of the first half. Rooney’s side were again bright upon the restart and Birmingham doubled their advantage in the 51st minute through a Cameron Burgess own goal.

Ipswich, though, pulled a goal back through Marcus Harness with 11 minutes left and the Tractor Boys then drew level as Harness bagged his and Ipswich’s second goal with one minute left. The equaliser left Rooney with his head in his hands and still seeking his first win as Blues boss.

Leeds are now seven points behind Ipswich in the automatic promotion places but having played one game more, two points closer to the Tractor Boys than they were at the start of the weekend.

