Leeds United's victory against Championship leaders Leicester City has been followed by a fresh Whites boost in the club's promotion bid but with another twist.

Daniel Farke's Whites pulled three points clear in the division's second automatic promotion spot with Friday night's stunning 3-1 victory at home to leaders Leicester City which also closed the gap to Leicester to six points.

The triumph, a remarkable ninth league win in a row, left Daniel Farke's Whites three points ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town and five clear of fourth-placed Southampton ahead of their 3pm kick-offs in which both the Tractor Boys and Saints were at home.

The Tractor Boys and Saints were both strong favourites to record three-point hauls from their fixtures as Ipswich took on Birmingham City at Portman Road and the Saints faced Millwall at St Mary's under new Lions boss Neil Harris.

Both sides looked set to drop points heading for the closing stages but relentless Ipswich provided another twist as late goals from Jeremy Sarmiento and Omari Hutchinson sealed a 3-1 victory for Kieran McKenna's side.

Conor Chaplin had earlier put Ipswich ahead only for Jordan James to equalise but the Tractor Boys are now back level with Leeds but with a much worse goal difference of plus 23 compared to United's plus 37.

