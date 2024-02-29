New disruption for Leeds United fans as company explains derby day change to Huddersfield trains
Leeds United's supporters are facing a fresh dose of travel disruption with no trains to Huddersfield on derby day resulting in a consequent diversion and replacement plan.
Fresh from a stack of challenging recent kick-off times, Saturday's Championship clash at Huddersfield Town is a 12.30pm start due to live coverage on Sky Sports but United's fans will not be able to reach the town solely by train.
Network Rail is upgrading the railway through Huddersfield this weekend as part of the Transpennine Route upgrade which means no train services will be able to run through Huddersfield.
Instead, trains from Leeds to Huddersfield will stop at Brighouse where a replacement bus will take passengers on the final part of their journey. A spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “Network Rail is upgrading the railway through Huddersfield this weekend as part of the Transpennine Route upgrade, a multi-billion-pound programme of work between York, Leeds, Huddersfield, and Manchester. As a result, no rail services will be able to run through Huddersfield.
“While the work upgrading the line is taking place, TransPennine Express are diverting services between Manchester and Leeds, not calling at Huddersfield and calling additionally at Brighouse. Rail replacement services will connect at Brighouse to bring customers to Huddersfield. Customers travelling this weekend are advised to check before they travel and plan ahead.”