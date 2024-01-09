Fresh Leeds United boost expected with automatics change and increased pressure on key rivals
Fourth-placed Leeds will return to Championship action with next weekend’s trip to Wales to face Saturday afternoon's hosts Cardiff City who traditionally have a good record against the Whites. Leeds have also lost their last two away games but the bookmakers expect Daniel Farke's side to leave ninth-placed Cardiff with a victory which would close the gap to the division's automatic promotion spots to four points.
Ipswich Town currently sit second but the Tractor Boys do not play until Saturday evening when they host sixth-placed Sunderland in a 5.30pm kick-off. The oddsmakers think Sunderland have a reasonable chance of leaving Portman Road with either a victory or a draw despite Ipswich being favourites. Kieran McKenna's side are 6-5 shots but the Black Cats are far from ruled out in being 27-10 shots for a game in which the draw is 13-5.
Leeds, meanwhile, are odds on to win at Cardiff in being no bigger than 7-10. The Bluebirds are just bigger than 4-1 at 17-4 whereas the draw is on offer at 32-11. The Whites, though, are not expected to gain any ground on either third-placed Southampton or runaway leaders Leicester City who are both strong favourites although a Foxes win is not seen as a foregone conclusion.
Leicester play first out of the current top four with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at eighth-placed Coventry City who are just short of 3-1 at 14-5 to cause an upset. The Foxes are odds-on with some forms but can be backed at odds-against at 21-20 whereas the draw is 13-5.
Southampton, meanwhile, are rated the Championship bankers of the weekend in being 4-9 shots to see off Saturday afternoon's third-bottom visitors Sheffield Wednesday who are 13-2 to win at St Mary's. The draw for that contest is on offer at 15-4.
Fifth-placed West Brom are only six points behind Leeds and the Baggies are expected by the bookmakers to pick up all three points from their Saturday afternoon hosting of a Blackburn Rovers side down in 17th place. Carlos Corberan's Baggies are odds on at 3-4 against a Rovers side who can be backed at 19-15. The draw is 56-19.