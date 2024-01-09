Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fourth-placed Leeds will return to Championship action with next weekend’s trip to Wales to face Saturday afternoon's hosts Cardiff City who traditionally have a good record against the Whites. Leeds have also lost their last two away games but the bookmakers expect Daniel Farke's side to leave ninth-placed Cardiff with a victory which would close the gap to the division's automatic promotion spots to four points.

Ipswich Town currently sit second but the Tractor Boys do not play until Saturday evening when they host sixth-placed Sunderland in a 5.30pm kick-off. The oddsmakers think Sunderland have a reasonable chance of leaving Portman Road with either a victory or a draw despite Ipswich being favourites. Kieran McKenna's side are 6-5 shots but the Black Cats are far from ruled out in being 27-10 shots for a game in which the draw is 13-5.

Leeds, meanwhile, are odds on to win at Cardiff in being no bigger than 7-10. The Bluebirds are just bigger than 4-1 at 17-4 whereas the draw is on offer at 32-11. The Whites, though, are not expected to gain any ground on either third-placed Southampton or runaway leaders Leicester City who are both strong favourites although a Foxes win is not seen as a foregone conclusion.

FRESH BOOST: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Picture by Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Leicester play first out of the current top four with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at eighth-placed Coventry City who are just short of 3-1 at 14-5 to cause an upset. The Foxes are odds-on with some forms but can be backed at odds-against at 21-20 whereas the draw is 13-5.

Southampton, meanwhile, are rated the Championship bankers of the weekend in being 4-9 shots to see off Saturday afternoon's third-bottom visitors Sheffield Wednesday who are 13-2 to win at St Mary's. The draw for that contest is on offer at 15-4.