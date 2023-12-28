A fresh boost is expected in Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid but with a huge warning amid a new triple-problem for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Leeds will look to bounce back from Boxing Day’s 2-1 defeat at Preston North End in Friday night’s 8.15pm kick-off at fifth-placed West Brom who are just one position and six points below Daniel Farke’s Whites. Leeds, though, are still expected to leave The Hawthorns with a victory by the bookmakers who have the Whites as fairly firm favourites at 5-4. Carlos Corberan’s hosts can be backed at 9-4 whereas the draw is on offer at 5-2.

Leeds, though, as part of a clear warning, were as short as 4-7 to win Boxing Day’s clash at Preston in which defeat has left United facing a new triple issue in chasing leaders Leicester City, second-placed Ipswich Town and also now third-placed Southampton who are all expected to end the year with a victory.

The bookies think that Farke’s Whites have the hardest assignment of the division’s top four on Friday as Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton are all odds-on to win their respective fixtures. Southampton are rated the bankers of the trio as Russell Martin’s side are as short as 1-3 to beat Plymouth Argyle at St Mary’s in a 6pm start. Plymouth can be backed at 17-2 whereas the draw is on offer at 24-5.

STRONG WARNING: On the chances of how the table could look if Leeds United don't win at West Brom, Whites boss Daniel Farke pictured during Boxing Day's 2-1 defeat at Preston North End. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The bookmakers are almost as confident that Ipswich will record another victory from their 7.45pm kick-off at home to QPR. The Tractor Boys are 4-9 shots to beat an Rs side who are 13-2 for a game in which the draw is 4-1.

Leicester are rated the most likely of the top three to drop points from their 7.45pm kick-off at Cardiff City but the bookies still think that Enzo Maresca’s side will get the job done in being a shade of odds on at 4-6. Cardiff are 9-2 shots whereas the draw is rated a 3-1 chance.