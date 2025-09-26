Leeds United have received fresh backing ahead of their sixth game of the Premier League season against Bournemouth.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side have received fresh backing ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth with the Whites thought to have a good chance of netting a fresh big boost.

Farke’s newly-promoted Whites bagged their second victory of their Premier League return in last weekend’s clash at struggling Wolves, from which a 3-1 success left Leeds 12th in the table after five games played.

A very different test now awaits this Saturday afternoon as the Whites host a highflying Bournemouth side who sit fourth in the early table.

Leeds, though, with home advantage, have received notable backing from the bookmakers who only make Bournemouth marginal favourites for Saturday’s contest for which the Whites are well fancied to take a point or even three.

Despite their impressive start to the new campaign, Andoni Iraola’s side can be backed at 6-4, short enough to make them favourites but not by much with Leeds as short as 9-5 firms.

Farke’s Whites are a best-priced 21-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 21-10.

With the close nature of that market in mind, the bookies make Farke’s men 4-7 to take one point or three, albeit the Cherries are 2-5 to not leave empty handed.

In further Whites backing, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is 13-2 favourite to score first, just ahead of teammate Joel Piroe and Bournemouth striker Evanilson who are both 7s.

Cherries star Antoine Semenyo is next at 15-2 along with teammate Eli Junior Kroupi.