Fresh decision taken with Leeds United's Willy Gnonto as new dawn unfolds

A fresh decision has been taken with Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto as a new dawn unfolds for the Italy national side.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Sep 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 19:46 BST
Luciano Spalletti is now in charge of the Azzurri following the resignation of Roberto Mancini and a new dawn under Spalletti begins with Saturday evening’s clash at North Macedonia in a European Championships qualifier. Gnonto was named as part of Spalletti’s first squad despite his club’s relegation from the Premier League and the 19-year-old Whites forward has been named on the bench for this evening’s game.

Gnonto has already amassed 12 caps for the Italy senior side for whom he has also scored once. Tonight’s Group C qualifier is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 2 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Former Whites star Gjanni Alioski starts for North Macedonia.

