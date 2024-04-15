Fresh change in Leeds United promotion equation quickly expected as new threat emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Third-placed Leeds blew a huge chance to move back into the Championship’s top two by falling to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Blackburn Rovers. The reverse, a first home league loss of the season, left the Whites one point behind second placed Leicester City who have a game in hand and two points behind new leaders Ipswich Town. Both Leeds and Ipswich have three games left whereas Leicester have four.

United’s weekend’s defeat did come with a slice of relief as Ipswich were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough as part of a weekend which began with Leicester losing 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night. But fourth-placed Southampton made fresh inroads with Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 triumph at home to Watford and another Saints boost is now expected in midweek.

The weekend’s victory against the Hornets left Russell Martin’s side just six points behind Leeds but with two games in hand and with a trip to Elland Road in the offing on the last day of the season. Leeds do have a plus 15 better goal difference but the Saints are nevertheless emerging as a new threat and three points are expected from their first game in hand on Tuesday night.

NEW THREAT: Emerging to Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.