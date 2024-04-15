Fresh change in Leeds United promotion equation quickly expected as new threat emerges
Third-placed Leeds blew a huge chance to move back into the Championship’s top two by falling to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s lunchtime hosting of Blackburn Rovers. The reverse, a first home league loss of the season, left the Whites one point behind second placed Leicester City who have a game in hand and two points behind new leaders Ipswich Town. Both Leeds and Ipswich have three games left whereas Leicester have four.
United’s weekend’s defeat did come with a slice of relief as Ipswich were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Middlesbrough as part of a weekend which began with Leicester losing 1-0 at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night. But fourth-placed Southampton made fresh inroads with Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 triumph at home to Watford and another Saints boost is now expected in midweek.
The weekend’s victory against the Hornets left Russell Martin’s side just six points behind Leeds but with two games in hand and with a trip to Elland Road in the offing on the last day of the season. Leeds do have a plus 15 better goal difference but the Saints are nevertheless emerging as a new threat and three points are expected from their first game in hand on Tuesday night.
Preston North End are the visitors to St Mary’s in the division’s sole midweek game and Southampton are very strong favourites at 4-11 but as short as 1-3. Preston can be backed at 15-2 whilst the draw is on offer at 4-1. Victory for Southampton would leave them three points behind Leeds but with a game in hand. The Saints also still have to visit Leicester who they are currently seven points behind but having played one game less.
