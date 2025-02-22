Fresh boosts for forthcoming Leeds United opponents as ex-Whites man produces goods
Forthcoming Leeds United opponents West Brom and Portsmouth have both been boosted, an ex-Whites man again making his mark for the Baggies.
West Brom and Portsmouth provide United’s next two opponents after Monday night’s hosts Sheffield United and both teams were in Championship action in Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-offs.
West Brom, under boss Tony Mowbray, are very much in the play-offs mix and the Baggies recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Oxford United in which former Whites midfielder Alex Mowatt bagged the opener.
John Swift then added a second goal in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to seal an easy victory that leaves the Baggies fifth.
Pompey, meanwhile, who have recently booted clear of the relegation zone, also enjoyed another victory through a 2-1 success against Queens Park Rangers at Fratton Park.
