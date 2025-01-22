Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion is expected.

Huge Whites confidence is leading to an expected fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion quest - but with a Burnley twist.

Leeds moved one point clear of Sheffield United at the top of the Championship through Sunday’s 3-0 victory at home to Sheffield Wednesday but Tuesday night’s win for the Blades at Swansea City now has Chris Wilder’s side back in first place.

Leeds, though, have the opportunity to reclaim first place with victory from Wednesday night’s game in hand at home to Norwich City and the bookies are very confident the Whites will take all three points from the 7.45pm kick-off.

Farke’s side are very strong odds-on favourites with every firm in being no bigger than 4-11 but as short as 3-10 with some firms. Norwich are 17-2 shots to win at Elland Road and even the draw is on offer at 21-5.

A home victory would also take Leeds six points clear of key promotion rivals Burnley - but only for 15 minutes if the bookies are correct.

Scott Parker’s side visit Plymouth Argyle in an 8pm kick-off this evening and the Clarets are also expected to take a three-point haul.

Despite home advantage, Plymouth can be backed at 11-2 and the draw is on offer at 3s. Burnley are no bigger than 8-13 but as short as 8-15 with some firms.