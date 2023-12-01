Fresh boost in Leeds United promotion bid expected and big danger for key rival

A fresh Whites boost is expected, hot on the heels of victory against Swansea City.

Another fresh boost in Leeds United's bid for promotion is expected with new danger forecast for a key rival.

Daniel Farke's Whites returned to winning ways with Wednesday night's 3-1 triumph at home to Swansea City which formed the first instalment of two games at Elland Road within four days.

Leeds will once again step out at LS11 on Saturday afternoon against an in-form Middlesbrough side who have rocketed into the promotion reckoning after a poor start to the campaign.

Leeds, though, are expected to record another victory by the bookmakers who have Farke's side odds-on to beat Michael Carrick's tenth-placed visitors who can be backed at 7-2 to leave Elland Road with all three points.

United are odds-on with every bookmaker and as short as 8-11 but no bigger than 4-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 3-1. Fresh from netting a seventh goal of the season in midweek, Whites forward Joel Piroe is just about favourite to score first and a best priced 5-1.

Wednesday night's win against Swansea allowed Leeds to move back up to third place in the Championship table and trim the gap to leaders Leicester City down to eight points after the Foxes were held to a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leicester will return to action with a Saturday lunchtime showdown at fifth-placed West Brom and the bookmakers believe there is a big danger of the Foxes dropping points again.

Enzo Maresca's side are still favourites for the 12.30pm kick-off at The Hawthorne but only just at a best priced 8-5. Carlos Corberan's hosts are 2-1 shots whilst the draw is available at 23-10.

Second-placed Ipswich Town, though, are expected to record another victory from their Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off at home to 15th-placed Coventry City. Ipswich are a similar price to Leeds at 4-5 best odds whilst Coventry are 7-2 shots. The draw is 3-1.

Fourth-placed Southampton are just one point behind Leeds and the Saints are also expected to see off Saturday afternoon's ninth-placed visitors Cardiff City who are 9-2 chances at St Mary's.