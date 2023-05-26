Fresh blow rules star out of Leeds United visit for Tottenham in key area with five now missing

Spurs revealed in midweek that England international defender Eric Dier would miss Sunday’s season finale at Elland Road following groin surgery. Dier had been an unused substitute in last weekend’s hosting of Brentford in which Spurs fell to a 3-1 defeat, leaving Tottenham’s conceded goals column for the season standing at 62.

Spurs were without another defensive option against the Bees in Argentina international defender Cristian Romero due to an injury suffered in the 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa the previous weekend. Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Mason revealed that Romero would definitely miss Sunday’s clash at Elland Road but provided a more positive update on midfielder Pierre-Emile Holjbjerg. The Dane also missed last weekend’s defeat against the Bees, joining Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Hugo Lloris (muscle) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) on the sidelines in addition to Dier and Romero.

"Cristian no, he's got an injury and out," said Mason when speaking at his pre-match press conference. "Pierre trained yesterday so we're hopeful that maybe he can help us at the weekend."