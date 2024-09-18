Fresh blow for Leeds United winger as rotten run continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fresh blow has landed the way of a Leeds winger despite his latest impact.

Loaned out Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has suffered more disappointment despite his own fresh individual impact.

Harrison is just over one month into a second season-long loan spell at Everton who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and without a point after four games played.

Everton’s sole win so far this season had arrived in the Carabao Cup via a 3-0 triumph at home to second round visitors Doncaster Rovers which set up a third round hosting of Southampton on Tuesday night.

Harrison, who has started all four of Everton’s four league games so far this term, was named on the bench for the cup contest but brought on in the 62nd minute with the game all square at 1-1.

No further goals meant the fixture was decided on spot kicks and Harrison stepped up to take a pressure penalty with Southampton leading 5-4 on spot kicks after every attempt so far had been converted.

Harrison coolly slotted home his spot kick into the bottom right corner to take the shootout to sudden death but the night ended in another setback for Everton who were sent crashing out of the competition when Ashley Young’s penalty was saved.

Young stepped up after James Bree’s successful conversion for Southampton and his miss meant a 6-5 win on spot kicks for the Saints.