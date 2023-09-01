Leeds finally bagged their first victory of the new league season with a 4-3 triumph at last weekend’s hosts Ipswich Town and another Whites step forward is firmly expected in Saturday’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are toiling without a point at the foot of the division and the bookmakers strongly fancy Daniel Farke’s side to condemn this weekend’s visitors to another defeat.

Leeds are odds-on with every firm for victory and no bigger than 1-2 but as short as 2-5 whereas the Owls can be backed at 13-2 to leave LS11 with all three points. The draw is on offer at 4-1 and Leeds are responsible for the entire top seven in the first scorer market which is headed by Whites new boy Joel Piroe at 4-1.

