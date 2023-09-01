Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Fresh big Leeds United boost expected in promotion quest with 'big gap' as rivals toil

A fresh big Leeds United boost is expected as a Championship rival toils.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Leeds finally bagged their first victory of the new league season with a 4-3 triumph at last weekend’s hosts Ipswich Town and another Whites step forward is firmly expected in Saturday’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are toiling without a point at the foot of the division and the bookmakers strongly fancy Daniel Farke’s side to condemn this weekend’s visitors to another defeat.

Leeds are odds-on with every firm for victory and no bigger than 1-2 but as short as 2-5 whereas the Owls can be backed at 13-2 to leave LS11 with all three points. The draw is on offer at 4-1 and Leeds are responsible for the entire top seven in the first scorer market which is headed by Whites new boy Joel Piroe at 4-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter is next at 5s, followed by Joe Gelhardt at 6s before Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Luis Sinisterra who are all 13-2. There is then a big gap to Owls duo Michael Smith and Lee Gregory who are rated the chief threats for the visitors but still as big as 12-1 to score first. Owls pair Josh Windass and Ashley Fletcher are then both 14s, the same price as United’s Jamie Shackleton.

Related topics:Ipswich TownSheffield WednesdayDaniel Farke