Daniel Farke’s Whites moved back into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Plymouth Argyle but both third-placed Southampton and fourth-placed Ipswich Town have a game in hand.

Russell Martin’s Saints side are two points behind Leeds with a further point back to Ipswich who also have the worst goal difference of the three sides. This week now represents game-in-hand crunch time with both Southampton and Ipswich taking in their extra fixtures on Tuesday night and the bookmakers expect fresh three-point boosts for both sides.

Ipswich take on rock-bottom Rotherham United at Portman Road and Kieran McKenna’s side are not surprisingly long odds-on favourites in being no bigger than 1-4 but as short as 1-5. Rotherham can be backed at a massive 14-1 and even the draw is available at 5s.

LAST LAUGH: Predicted for Leeds United under boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Southampton, meanwhile, face play-offs chasing Hull City at St Mary’s in what is expected to be a much closer affair. But the oddsmakers still think Saints will take all three points as Russell Martin’s side are also odds-on and hovering around the 1-2 marker.

The Saints are no bigger than 8-15 whereas Hull can be backed at 5s. The draw is on offer at 7-2 but the bookmakers think Southampton will move back into second place, a point above Leeds who would then be ahead of Ipswich on goal difference in the event of the Tractor Boys seeing off the Millers.

Leeds, though, would still have their automatic promotion destiny in their own hands by virtue of facing Southampton at Elland Road on the final weekend of the season and Farke’s Whites are predicted to have the last laugh by going up in second place.

There is not much in it but Leeds are second favourites for both the title and promotion, behind leaders Leicester but just ahead of Southampton and well clear of Ipswich. Leicester are 2-9 to win the league, well ahead of Leeds who are 8-1 and just ahead of 10-1 chances Leicester. Ipswich are then 33-1 in what is considered a clear four runner race.